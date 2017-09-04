Photo Release: EPG Attended Thailand focus 2017

Bangkok--4 Sep--Worklink PR Dr.Pawat Vitoorapakorn (Center) Chief Executive Officer and the Management of The Eastern Polymer Group (EPG) attended and provided company's business plan and operational highlights during Thailand Focus 2017 "Establishing the new engine" which organized by the Stock Exchange of Thailand, Phatra Securities and Bank of America Merrill Lynch. The event is well received by various institutional investors.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: EPG Attended Thailand focus 2017 Dr.Pawat Vitoorapakorn (Center) Chief Executive Officer and the Management of The Eastern Polymer Group (EPG) attended and provided company's business plan and operational highlights during Thailand Focus 2017 "Establishing the new engine" which...

Commonwealth Bank to outsource cybersecurity to save money Commonwealth Bank wants to move a substantial part of its information technology division, including critical cyber security operations, to save costs, amid a growing scandal over its ability to monitor and report suspicious transactions. Sources said...

Rating Affirmed And Removed From CreditWatch Negative On Repack Transaction Emblem Finance Co. No. 2#s Series 2 LONDON (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 1, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today affirmed and removed from CreditWatch negative its 'BB+' credit rating on Emblem Finance Co. No. 2 Ltd.'s series 2 (see list below). On May 31, 2017 we placed our 'BB+' rating on...

Weichai Power Co. Ltd.#s Proposed US$ Senior Perpetual Securities Assigned #BBB-# Rating HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 1, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'BBB-' issue rating to the proposed U.S. dollar senior perpetual securities that Weichai Power Co. Ltd. (Weichai; BBB/Stable/--) will guarantee. The issue rating...

Toshiba Corp. Debt Rating Lowered to #CC#; Rating Still On CreditWatch Negative TOKYO (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 1, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said that it has lowered its issue rating on Japan-based capital goods and diversified electronics company Toshiba Corp.'s senior unsecured bonds one notch to 'CC' from 'CCC-'....

Related Topics