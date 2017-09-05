Photo Release: TMB and Royal Thai Navy in partnership for RTN personnel financial literacy knowledge program

Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 17:13
Bangkok--5 Sep--Maxima Consultants

Mr. Boontuck Wungcharoen, CEO of TMB, and Adm.Na Areenich, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Navy, recently signed an agreement to collaborate on 'Financial Literary for Thai Navy Personnel' project with an initial term of 5 years. The educational program is designed to provide financial knowledge for the RTN personnel on the subjects of savings, investment planning and shaping financial behavior, in line with TMB Make THE Difference concept aimed to improve everyone's quality of life. At the ceremony, TMB also presented information technology scholarships to children of the RTN to prepare them for the future. The ceremony took place at Royal Thai Navy HQ.

Seen in photo during the signing ceremony, from left were Adm.Na Areenich and Mr.Boontuck Wungcharoen.

