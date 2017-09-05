Photo Release: KBank joins my by CAT to launch promotion: top-up via K PLUS and get 3GB

Bangkok--5 Sep--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Amorn Suvachittanont (right), Senior Vice President for Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department of KBank, and Dr. Wongkot Vijacksungsithi, Executive Vice President of CAT Telecom PCL, jointly launched the promotion campaign to provide free 3GB of internet traffic for "my by CAT" users who top up their SIM cards via K PLUS or K-Cyber. The promotion is limited to one bonus per account monthly. Moreover, the first 6,000 users who top up THB300 or more will get five percent cash back from today until October 31, 2017. For more information, please contact K-Contact Center, 02-8888888, or my Call Center, 02-401-2222.

