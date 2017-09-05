Photo Release: TMB and Royal Thai Air Force in partnership for RTA personnel financial literacy knowledge program

Bangkok--5 Sep--Maxima Consultants Mr. Boontuck Wungcharoen, CEO of TMB, and Air Chief Marshal Johm Rungswang, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Air Force, recently signed an agreement to collaborate on 'Financial Literary for Air Force Personnel' project with an initial term of 5 years. The educational program is designed to provide financial knowledge for the RTA personnel on the subjects of savings, investment planning and shaping financial behavior, in line with TMB Make THE Difference concept aimed to improve everyone's quality of life. At the ceremony, TMB also presented information technology scholarships to children of the RTA to prepare them for the future. The ceremony took place at RTA HQ.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: TMB and Royal Thai Air Force in partnership for RTA personnel financial literacy knowledge program Mr. Boontuck Wungcharoen, CEO of TMB, and Air Chief Marshal Johm Rungswang, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Air Force, recently signed an agreement to collaborate on 'Financial Literary for Air Force Personnel' project with an initial term of 5 years....

Vertex Ventures SEA/India Fund III receives first Thailand based investment from Thailands KASIKORNBANK Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India ("Vertex SEA/India") is pleased to announce KASIKORNBANK (KBank) as its first Thailand Limited Partner (LP) and the first Bank investor for the Fund III. Ms Kattiya Indaravijaya, KBank President, revealed that...

Photo Release: KBank cooperates in using standardized QR Code for payments At a press conference on cooperation to use standardized QR Code for payments held at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) recently, Mr. Veerathai Santiprabhob (third from right), BOT Governor, visited KBank's simulated store, which showcased K PLUS SHOP app - the...

Photo Release: KBank joins my by CAT to launch promotion: top-up via K PLUS and get 3GB Mr. Amorn Suvachittanont (right), Senior Vice President for Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department of KBank, and Dr. Wongkot Vijacksungsithi, Executive Vice President of CAT Telecom PCL, jointly launched the promotion campaign...

Photo Release: KBank wins 5 awards of The Asset magazine Recently, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, Mr. Panop Ansusinha (right), Investment Banking Business Head, and Mr. Kongkrit Kangvanchai, Investment Banking Chief of KASIKORNBANK (KBank), represented the bank in receiving five awards from The Asset,...

Related Topics