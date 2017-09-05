Photo Release: TMB and Royal Thai Air Force in partnership for RTA personnel financial literacy knowledge program

Photo Release: TMB and Royal Thai Air Force in partnership for RTA personnel financial literacy knowledge programStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday September 5, 2017 13:31
Mr. Boontuck Wungcharoen, CEO of TMB, and Air Chief Marshal Johm Rungswang, Commander-in-Chief of Royal Thai Air Force, recently signed an agreement to collaborate on 'Financial Literary for Air Force Personnel' project with an initial term of 5 years. The educational program is designed to provide financial knowledge for the RTA personnel on the subjects of savings, investment planning and shaping financial behavior, in line with TMB Make THE Difference concept aimed to improve everyone's quality of life. At the ceremony, TMB also presented information technology scholarships to children of the RTA to prepare them for the future. The ceremony took place at RTA HQ.
