Photo Release: KBank cooperates in using standardized QR Code for payments

Bangkok--5 Sep--KASIKORNBANK At a press conference on cooperation to use standardized QR Code for payments held at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) recently, Mr. Veerathai Santiprabhob (third from right), BOT Governor, visited KBank's simulated store, which showcased K PLUS SHOP app - the first QR Code mobile payment service for retail stores in Thailand. He was welcomed by Mr. Somkid Jiranuntarat (third from left), KBTG Vice Chairman and Ms. Supaneewan Chutrakul (second from right), KBank First Senior Vice President, who demonstrated him the use of QR Code mobile payment system app. Over 2,000 stores have downloaded K PLUS SHOP app and KBank is targeting at least 200,000 downloads by the 2017 yearend.

Latest Press Release

Vertex Ventures SEA/India Fund III receives first Thailand based investment from Thailands KASIKORNBANK Vertex Ventures Southeast Asia and India ("Vertex SEA/India") is pleased to announce KASIKORNBANK (KBank) as its first Thailand Limited Partner (LP) and the first Bank investor for the Fund III. Ms Kattiya Indaravijaya, KBank President, revealed that...

Photo Release: KBank cooperates in using standardized QR Code for payments At a press conference on cooperation to use standardized QR Code for payments held at the Bank of Thailand (BOT) recently, Mr. Veerathai Santiprabhob (third from right), BOT Governor, visited KBank's simulated store, which showcased K PLUS SHOP app - the...

Photo Release: KBank joins my by CAT to launch promotion: top-up via K PLUS and get 3GB Mr. Amorn Suvachittanont (right), Senior Vice President for Retail Payment and Foreign Exchange Products Management Department of KBank, and Dr. Wongkot Vijacksungsithi, Executive Vice President of CAT Telecom PCL, jointly launched the promotion campaign...

Photo Release: KBank wins 5 awards of The Asset magazine Recently, at the Four Seasons Hotel, Hong Kong, Mr. Panop Ansusinha (right), Investment Banking Business Head, and Mr. Kongkrit Kangvanchai, Investment Banking Chief of KASIKORNBANK (KBank), represented the bank in receiving five awards from The Asset,...

Photo Release: KLeasing offers financial support to Thai Prestige Rent-A-Car Co., Ltd. At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Sasawat Virapriya, right, KLeasing Executive Chairman, and Mr. Wanchai Jungsanguanpornsuk, Executive Managing Director of Thai Prestige Rent-A-Car Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Phra Nakorn Automobile Group (PNA Group),...

Related Topics