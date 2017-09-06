Photo Release: KLeasing offers financial support to Thai Prestige Rent-A-Car Co., Ltd.

Bangkok--6 Sep--KASIKORNBANK At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Sasawat Virapriya, right, KLeasing Executive Chairman, and Mr. VunchaiJungsanguanpornsuk, Executive Director of Thai Prestige Rent-A-Car Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Phra Nakorn Automobile Group (PNA Group), recently signed a financial facility agreement of 984 million Baht for use to facilitate the company's business expansion. Thai Prestige Rent-A-Car Co., Ltd. offers a comprehensive car rental service to over 200 entities, including government agencies, state enterprises, leading private corporations and individuals.

