Photo Release: Bangkok Bank supports Bualuang for KidBright project : Smart electronic circuit board to boost young peoples creativity and logical thinking

Bangkok--6 Sep--Bangkok Bank Bangkok Bank President Chartsiri Sophonpanich received a commemorate trophy from Science and Technology Minister Dr. Atchaka Sibunruan to show her gratitude to the bank for providing 500 KidBright circuit boards as part of the "Bualuang for KidBright" project, aimed at boosting young people's creativity and their ability to think in logical ways. Mr. Chartsiri inspected finished work from the project's pilot schools. These had used the circuit boards to build things that promote the late King Bhumibol's sustainability philosophy. Bangkok Bank values the development of innovative technology and supports the work of the National Electronics and Computer Technology Center, National Science and Technology Development Agency.

