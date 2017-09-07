Photo Release: KBank joins hands with After You Dessert Cafe to offer special promotion when making payments via K PLUS QR Code

KBank has joined hands with After You Dessert Cafe - a leading Thai bakery brand - to promote payments via QR Code in Siam Square area. Customers dining at After You Dessert Cafe, Siam Square branch, and making food & beverage payments via K PLUS QR Code of 200 Baht per receipt will get a free glass of the most popular drink - strawberry frappe or iced matcha latte. A customer is entitled to one right/person/month and the promotion is limited to 2,000 rights/month, beginning from Friday, September 8 to December 31, 2017.

