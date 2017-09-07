Photo Release: KBank joins hands with After You Dessert Cafe to offer special promotion when making payments via K PLUS QR Code

Bangkok--7 Sep--KASIKORNBANK KBank has joined hands with After You Dessert Cafe - a leading Thai bakery brand - to promote payments via QR Code in Siam Square area. Customers dining at After You Dessert Cafe, Siam Square branch, and making food & beverage payments via K PLUS QR Code of 200 Baht per receipt will get a free glass of the most popular drink - strawberry frappe or iced matcha latte. A customer is entitled to one right/person/month and the promotion is limited to 2,000 rights/month, beginning from Friday, September 8 to December 31, 2017.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: KBank hosts an international trade seminar to prevent various types of fraud At Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Silawat Santivisat (second from right), KBank Executive Vice President, recently opened an international trade seminar titled "Forex Knowledge and How to Detect Fraud" for more than 200 importers and exporters to enable...

Photo Release: KBank joins hands with After You Dessert Cafe to offer special promotion when making payments via K PLUS QR Code KBank has joined hands with After You Dessert Cafe - a leading Thai bakery brand - to promote payments via QR Code in Siam Square area. Customers dining at After You Dessert Cafe, Siam Square branch, and making food & beverage payments via K PLUS QR...

Latitude Australia Credit Card Loan Note Trust - Series 2017-2 Assigned Series 2017-1 Rating Affirmed MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned a 'AAA (sf)' rating to the class A1 notes issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd. as trustee for Latitude Australia Credit Card Loan Note Trust - Series 2017-2. At...

Banco Internacional de Costa Rica S.A.#BB-/B# Global Scale Ratings Outlook Remains Negative MEXICO CITY (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 6, 2017--S&P Global Ratings affirmedour 'BB-' long- and 'B' short-term issuer credit ratings (ICR) on BancoInternacional de Costa Rica S.A. (BICSA). The outlook remains negative. Our ratings on BICSA...

Related Topics