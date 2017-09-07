Photo Release: EXIM Thailand and ADB Hold Asian EXIM Banks Staff Training on Green Projects Financing

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand and ADB Hold Asian EXIM Banks Staff Training on Green Projects FinancingStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Thursday September 7, 2017 12:18
Mr. Pisit Serewiwattana (3rd right), President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), recently posed for a group photo with key speakers from Export-Import Banks in Asia on the topic of Green Financing in the 35th Asian EXIM Banks Forum Training at the Conrad Bangkok Hotel. The training, hosted by EXIM Thailand and partially sponsored by Asian Development Bank (ADB), aimed to promote information sharing and networking among 40 participating delegates from 14 member countries on financial support through loan provision and bond markets for environmentally-friendly projects.
