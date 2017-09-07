Photo Release: KBank hosts an international trade seminar to prevent various types of fraud

กรุงเทพฯ--7 ก.ย.--KASIKORNBANK At Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Silawat Santivisat (second from right), KBank Executive Vice President, recently opened an international trade seminar titled "Forex Knowledge and How to Detect Fraud" for more than 200 importers and exporters to enable them to better deal with the changing global situations and evolving foreign exchange markets. The seminar also aimed to raise their awareness about the prevention of various forms of international-trade fraud. For instance, cyber criminals still use e-mail to cheat business operators but their approaches have become more convincing by referring to auditors or fake powers of attorney.

Latest Press Release

