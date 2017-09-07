KTC, jointly with Bangkok Heart Hospital, provides members a chance to partake in a comprehensive Aneurysm Screening evaluation program.

Bangkok--7 Sep--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, by Miss Chosita Dhepyasuvan, Manager – Credit Card Business,commented that in the present day there are numerous risk factors that could cause the development of various diseases, for instance, the environment, eating habits and stress. These factors could lead to increased levels of blood pressure, blood fats or weakened blood vessel walls, which are causations of Emergency Aneurysm. In this occasion, KTC collaborates with Bangkok Heart Hospital by Dr. Pradub Sukhum, Hospital Director and Dr. Vitoon Pitiguagool, Deputy Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery, in providing members a chance to partake in a comprehensive Aneurysm Screening program for a price of 6,300 THB (originally 7,000 THB) from August 16th – December 31st 2017 at Bangkok Heart Hospital, Soonvijai Road.

Dr. Vitoon Pitiguagool, Deputy Director of Cardiothoracic Surgery at Bangkok Heart Hospital, stated, "Emergency Aneurysm is caused when some blood vessel walls are broken down, but does not break and penetrate through externally. The patient will display no symptoms; the presence of symptoms denotes that blood has already broken outside the vessel walls, and in this case there is a high risk of death. In the presence of symptoms of this disease, it is advised to receive immediate treatment by specialists at the hospital within 48 hours, including a surgery in the OR Hybrid room using the CT 256 Slice instrument, which allows for a precise and proper diagnosis and optimal treatment methods."

? For more information, please call KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th , register for a credit card at any "KTC TOUCH" branches or click link ?http://bit.ly/2uPcS19.