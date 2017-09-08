Photo Release: KBank and Major Development launch K-Home Loan-Pay by monthly Installment at 999 Baht/Million

Bangkok--8 Sep--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Alongkot Boonmasuk, Senior Vice President, Housing Loan Product Management Department and Ms. Pirunin Wannawong, EVP of Corporate Marketing and Customer Relations, Major Development Public Company Limited, jointly kicked off the "K-Home Loan – Pay by monthly Installment at 999 Baht/Million" campaign wherein customers are entitled to make installment payment at 999 Baht/month for each loan amount of one million Baht or to get a low interest rate of 0.99 percent for 12 months plus no appraisal fees for all Major Development projects. To be eligible for the promotion, application must be made within September. For more information, contact K-Contact Center 02-8888888

Hyundai Card Hyundai Capital Ratings Negative Outlook On Both Entities Reflects That On The Parents HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 8, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it raised its long-term issuer credit rating on Hyundai Card Co. Ltd. (HCC) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The outlook is negative. HCC is a Korea-based credit card...

John Deere Cash Management S.A.#s Proposed Euro-Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes Rated #A# NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 8, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today assigned its 'A' issue-level rating to Luxembourg-based John Deere Cash Management S.A.'s proposed senior unsecured notes. The notes will be guaranteed by the issuer's parent...

Hyundai Motor, Kia Motors, And Hyundai Mobis Outlooks Revised To #A-# Ratings Affirmed HONG KONG (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 8, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has revised its outlooks to negative from stable on Hyundai Motor Co. (HMC), Kia Motors Corp. (Kia), and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (Mobis). At the same time, we affirmed...

AFG 2010-1 Trust - Warehouse Series No.2 RMBS Ratings Affirmed After Term Takeout MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 8, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today affirmed its ratings on four classes of residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) issued by Perpetual Corporate Trust Ltd. as trustee for AFG 2010-1 Trust - Warehouse...

