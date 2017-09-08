Photo Release: SCB and Pruksa Real Estate offer special 2,900 baht per million promotion for 2 years

Bangkok--8 Sep--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank, represented by Miss Kanokwan Jaisri, Executive Vice President of the bank's Mortgage Business Division, recently joined hands with Pruksa Real Estate, represented by Mr. Theeradej Kerdsamang, Managing director – Townhouse Group 1, to launch a special "2,900-baht Installment per Million" campaign for SCB home loan customers. The promotion is available for those purchasing any property in Pruksa's The Connect Townhome and any Baan Pruksa project. From now to 30 September 2017, customers can enjoy installments of only 2,900-baht for each million baht loan for two years, and will also receive transfer fee waivers. For more information, please contact the SCB Call Center at 0-2777-7777.

Latest Press Release

Photo Release: SCB and Pruksa Real Estate offer special 2,900 baht per million promotion for 2 years Siam Commercial Bank, represented by Miss Kanokwan Jaisri, Executive Vice President of the bank's Mortgage Business Division, recently joined hands with Pruksa Real Estate, represented by Mr. Theeradej Kerdsamang, Managing director – Townhouse...

Talen Energy Supply LLC#s New Debt Rated #B+#; Guaranteed Note Rating Lowered To #B+# (Recovery Rating: #3#) NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had lowered its rating on Talen Energy Supply LLC's unsecured guaranteed notes to 'B+' from 'BB-'. We also revised the recovery rating on the notes to '3' from...

Ohio#s Series T And U GO Highway Capital Improvement Bonds Rated #AAA# With A Stable Outlook BOSTON (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'AAA' long-term rating, and stable outlook, to Ohio's series T general obligation (GO) highway capital improvement bonds and series U GO highway capital improvement...

Woodworth, LA Refunding Bond Rating Outlook Revised To Negative On Budgetary Imbalance And Low Reserves DALLAS (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 7, 2017--S&P Global Ratings revised the outlook to negative from stable and affirmed its 'A' long-term rating on the Louisiana Local Government Environmental Facilities and Community Development Authority's...

Colombia Telecomunicaciones Upgraded To #BB+# From #BB# On COP6.45 Trillion Capital Injection, Off Watch, Outlook Stable - Telefonica S.A. and the Colombian government have agreed to capitalize the telecommunications company, Coltel, with COP6.45 trillion ($2.2 billion) to pay the COP1.65 trillion arbitral award following an arbitration court's July 2017 decision and...

Related Topics