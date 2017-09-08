Photo Release: SCB and Pruksa Real Estate offer special 2,900 baht per million promotion for 2 years

Photo Release: SCB and Pruksa Real Estate offer special 2,900 baht per million promotion for 2 yearsStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday September 8, 2017 15:27
Siam Commercial Bank, represented by Miss Kanokwan Jaisri, Executive Vice President of the bank's Mortgage Business Division, recently joined hands with Pruksa Real Estate, represented by Mr. Theeradej Kerdsamang, Managing director – Townhouse Group 1, to launch a special "2,900-baht Installment per Million" campaign for SCB home loan customers. The promotion is available for those purchasing any property in Pruksa's The Connect Townhome and any Baan Pruksa project. From now to 30 September 2017, customers can enjoy installments of only 2,900-baht for each million baht loan for two years, and will also receive transfer fee waivers. For more information, please contact the SCB Call Center at 0-2777-7777.
Latest Press Release
