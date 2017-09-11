Photo Release: Bangkok Bank Congratulation to ASEAN Business Leader Generation 2nd Confident course step into the AEC Trading field

Bangkok--11 Sep--Bangkok Bank

Bangkok Bank Executive Vice President Virasak Sutanthavibul and Executive Vice President and Director of the ASEANBusiness Leader Program (AEC Business Leader) Chaiyarit Anuchitworawong Congratulation to the trainer AEC Business Leader Program Generation 2nd 53 persons. All the Executive, Entrepreneur, Businessman and Business Successor from the potential Thai Company and the vision of the pioneering the AEC market. This Generation we focus on marketing mechanisms is trading system and regulations at Cambodia. Because this country with an interesting economic growth. Cambodia government has also continued to improve trade and investment policies that are conducive to foreign investors. It also focuses on promoting small and medium business or SMEs. For those who interesting in attending this Program. Bank preparing to launch Third Generation on last quarter of the year. For more information please visit www.bangkokbank.comor AEC Connect Center Tel. 0-2230-1507 and 0-2230-2758 or E-Mail AECconnect@bbl.co.th