SET to list BSET100 ETF tracking SET100 TRI on September 12

Bangkok--11 Sep--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) will list BCAP SET100 ETF (BSET100), the exchange-traded funds (ETFs), managed by Bangkok Capital Asset Management Co., Ltd (BCAP) on its main board on September 12, as the first ETF to be listed on SET this year. BSET100 aims to track the performance of SET100 Total Return Index (SET100 TRI).

SET Senior Executive Vice President Rinjai Chakornpipat said, "BSET100 is the ETF which invests in SET100 constituents, which are 100 large-cap stocks with high liquidity. SET100 TRI is an investment benchmark that includes returns from both capital gains and dividends. SET100 TRI's average return was 10.40 percent per year over the past five years (2012-2016). BSET100 will be an efficient tool that easily and conveniently provide investors low-cost investment diversification to the 100 securities."

Bualuang Securities pcl, a market maker and participant dealer, is committing to provide liquidity and guarantee transactions at all times during trading hours to enhance the market confidence. Thailand Securities Depository Co., Ltd. is its registrar.

For more information on BSET100, please see the fund's prospectus at the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.or.th, and Bangkok Capital Asset Management Co., Ltd at www.bcap.co.th , as well as SET at www.set.or.th/etf.