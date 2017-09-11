Thai listed firms mark top inclusions in DJSI among ASEAN, largest additions in emerging markets

Bangkok--11 Sep--SET

The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) has announced that 17 Thai listed companies have been selected as components of the 2017 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), one of the most recognized sustainability indices. The list consists of Airports of Thailand pcl (AOT), Banpu pcl (BANPU), Charoen Pokphand Foods pcl (CPF), Central Pattana pcl (CPN), IRPC pcl (IRPC), Kasikornbank pcl (KBANK), Minor International pcl (MINT), PTT pcl (PTT), PTT Exploration and Production pcl (PTTEP), PTT Global Chemical pcl (PTTGC), Siam Cement pcl (SCC), Thai Oil pcl (TOP), Thai Union Group pcl (TU), as well as four new comers namely CP All pcl (CPALL), Home Product Center pcl (HMPRO), Indorama Ventures pcl (IVL) and True Corporation pcl (TRUE).

Thai listed firms made another record year with highest inclusions and additions among ASEAN countries in DJSI Emerging Markets, and the largest inclusions among ASEAN in DJSI World, achieving remarkable success in the continuous sustainability development at international level. Moreover, TOP earned the top score in Energy Industry Group Leader for fourth straight year.

Five of 17 selected firms, namely KBANK, PTT, PTTEP, PTTGC and SCC, have been selected in the 2017 DJSI World Index, while AOT, BANPU, CPALL, CPF, CPN, HMPRO, IRPC, IVL, KBANK, MINT, PTT, PTTEP, PTTGC, TOP, TRUE and TU have been chosen to be in the DJSI Emerging Markets Index.

SET President Kesara Manchusree said, "SET is committed to promoting listed companies to realize the importance of sustainable business operations by enhancing growth in both quantity and quality. SET has encouraged Thai listed companies to participate in the DJSI's assessment and this marked a big step forward for the continued increase in number of listed companies that meet international sustainable standards, while also reflecting their commitment and determination. SET has boosted their readiness by equipping executives and operational staff with knowledge and understanding via DJSI Exclusive Coaching project. Experts from Swiss-based RobeccoSAM were invited to conduct workshop, for fourconsecutive years this year, to enhance the attractiveness of Thai securities with outstanding sustainability as an alternative for both local and foreign investors."

This year, DJSI invited 2,528 companies listed on global stock exchanges (DJSI World) and another 803 firms listed on emerging markets based on market capitalization to participate in DJSI corporate sustainability assessment to select the list of companies that have passed the criteria into DJSI members. The DJSI series have been used by leading funds as a measure for investment, while foreign investors have increasingly paid more attention to sustainability and corporate social responsibilities. As of April 2017, assets under management with sustainable and responsible investment amounted to USD 68 trillion, which has continuouslyincreased every year, according to UN Principles of Responsible Investment's (UNPRI) survey.

The announcement of the list of DJSI members will be effective from September 18, 2017onwards. DJSI reviews and announces the list of its members every September.

Note: Thai Beverage pcl, a Thai non-SET listed firm, has also been selected as a member of DJSI indices.