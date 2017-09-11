SET market report for August 2017

SET market report for August 2017Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Monday September 11, 2017 08:30
- SET Index closed at 1,616.16 points, up 4.7 pct from end-2016.
- Average daily securities trading value at THB 43.31 bln
- Market cap at THB 16.3 trillion, a 5.4 pct rise from end-2016
The Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET) index ended August at 1,616.16 points, rising 2.5 percent from the end of the previous month - the strongest gain in the region - and 4.7 percent from the end of 2016. Internal factors including political situation and listed companies' dividend yield at 3.06% - exceeding the average dividend yield of Asian bourses - propelled the Thai stock market. Thailand Futures Exchange (TFEX) average derivatives trading volume was 267,515 contracts per day.
SET Senior Executive Vice President Pakorn Peetathawatchai, said the eased political situation at home couple with listed companies' interim dividend payment bolstered Thai stock market's sentiment and were positive factors to investors' decision making
· Forward P/E ratio of SET was 16.09 times, while historical P/E ratio stood at 17.21 times. Both forward and historical P/E ratios of the Thai stock market were higher than the average ratio of Asian stock markets.
· The average daily trading value of SET and mai in August amounted to THB 43.31 billion, down 30.4 percent over the same period a year before. The average daily trading value for the January-August period totalled THB 45.52 billion, down 10.4 percent from a year earlier.
· The average derivatives trading volume was 267,515 contracts per day in August. For the eight months to August, the average derivatives trading volume fell by 3.91 percent from 2016 to 274,030 contracts a day, due largely to a decline in transaction volume of SET50 Index Futures.
