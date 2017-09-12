KTC and Southeast Asias e-commerce giant Shopee jointly introduce online shopping campaign involving several brand name products.

Bangkok--12 Sep--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Executive Vice President Mrs. Pittaya Vorapanyasakul (center right) and Vice President of Credit Card Business Mr. Nattasit Soontranu (right), and "Shopee" the leading eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia and Taiwan by Chief Operating Officer Mr. Terence Pang (center left) and Head of Thailand Marketing Ms. Agatha Soh (left), jointly introduce an online shopping campaign for all KTC credit card holders. When spending 500 Baht or more per transaction on Shopee application or www.shopee.co.th, new customers are entitled to get 13% discount when indicating the discount code "KTCSP13". The 10% discount is for current customers when indicating the "KTCSP10" discount code. Offers are valid for orders made between September 1st and November 30th, 2017. The Shopee application can be downloaded for free at Apple Appstore or Google Playstore.

Special! KTC Cardmembers can get 15% cashback from KTC when using the same amount of KTC Forever Rewards points as the transaction value. Registration is required at www.ktc.co.th/shoponline from September 1st to December 31st, 2017. To apply for a KTC credit card, please visit http://bit.ly/2uPcS19 or contact any branch of "KTC Touch" member service center.

For more information, please call KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th/shoponline for other online promotions and partner discount codes.