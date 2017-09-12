Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Force with CB Bank to Support Thai-Myanma Trade and Investment

Photo Release: EXIM Thailand Joins Force with CB Bank to Support Thai-Myanma Trade and InvestmentStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Tuesday September 12, 2017 13:14
Dr. Rak Vorrakitpokatorn (2nd right), Senior Executive Vice President of Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Thailand), and Mrs. Naw Eh Hpaw (3rd left), Managing Director of Support Service & Operation, Co-Operative Bank Ltd. or CB Bank, recently signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), witnessed by Mr. Jukr Boon-long (3rd right), Thai Ambassador to Yangon and Mr. Kyaw Lynn (center), CB Bank's Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, at CB Bank's Office in Yangon, Myanmar. CB Bank, Myanmar's second largest commercial bank, has 185 branches in Myanmar. The Bank is the second private-owned bank, after Kanbawza Bank (KBZ Bank), with which EXIM Thailand's Yangon Representative Office signed an MOU to work in collaboration to promote Thai-Myanma bilateral trade and investment through co-financing, reciprocal credit lines, exchange of information, personnel and business experience as well as acting as security and loan disbursement agent.
