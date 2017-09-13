Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and Shopee offer double privileges when shopping online

Bangkok--13 Sep--Bangkok Bank

Super chic shopping – Bangkok Bank Vice President of the Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont (right) joined with Shopee Thailand Marketing Chief Agatha Soh (left) The biggest e-commerce market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. To offer double privileges for Bangkok Bank credit cardholders who shop online at www.shopee.co.th. The first privilege of Baht 100 discount is offered to new customers who spend Baht 500 or more using the promotion code BBLSPNC while general customers are entitled to a discount of 15%, or a maximum of Baht 80, using the promotion code BBLSPEC. The second privilege offers up to 15% cash back when a customer redeems reward points equal to the spending value (they must register first by SMS), and the spending must be Baht 1,000 or more. These offers are valid from now to November 15, 2017. The Bank's terms and conditions apply. For more information, please contact the Credit Card Call Center 0 2638 4000 or visit us atwww.bangkokbank.com/creditcard.