Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and Shopee offer double privileges when shopping online

Photo Release: Bangkok Bank and Shopee offer double privileges when shopping onlineStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 10:35
Super chic shopping – Bangkok Bank Vice President of the Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont (right) joined with Shopee Thailand Marketing Chief Agatha Soh (left) The biggest e-commerce market leader in Southeast Asia and Taiwan. To offer double privileges for Bangkok Bank credit cardholders who shop online at www.shopee.co.th. The first privilege of Baht 100 discount is offered to new customers who spend Baht 500 or more using the promotion code BBLSPNC while general customers are entitled to a discount of 15%, or a maximum of Baht 80, using the promotion code BBLSPEC. The second privilege offers up to 15% cash back when a customer redeems reward points equal to the spending value (they must register first by SMS), and the spending must be Baht 1,000 or more. These offers are valid from now to November 15, 2017. The Bank's terms and conditions apply. For more information, please contact the Credit Card Call Center 0 2638 4000 or visit us atwww.bangkokbank.com/creditcard.
Latest Press Release
Super chic shopping – Bangkok Bank Vice President of the Credit Card Marketing Department Voranuch Siratharanont (right) joined with Shopee Thailand Marketing Chief Agatha Soh (left) The biggest e-commerce market leader in Southeast Asia and...
MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 13, 2017--S&P Global Ratings said today that it had revised its outlook on Australia-based Wesfarmers Ltd. to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our long-term and short-term corporate credit...
ADDIS ABABA, September 12, 2017—Today, the first African Ministerial Conference on Meteorology (AMCOMET) Africa Hydromet Forum opened its doors to over 500 African leaders from governments, public and private sector representatives, civil society,...
Beijing, September 12 -- The following is the full text of the Joint Press Release on the Second "1+6" Roundtable on September 12 in Beijing. China's Premier Li Keqiang, together with World Bank Group (WBG) President Jim Yong Kim, International Monetary...
SAN FRANCISCO (S&P Global Ratings) Sept. 12, 2017--S&P Global Ratings assigned its 'A-' long-term rating to the Successor Agency (SA) to the Clearlake Redevelopment Agency, Calif.'s series 2017 tax allocation refunding bonds (TARBs). The outlook...