Photo Release: KBank is named underwriter for Sansiri debentures, No. 3/2017

Photo Release: KBank is named underwriter for Sansiri debentures, No. 3/2017Stocks and Financial Services Press Releases Wednesday September 13, 2017 12:16
At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Predee Daochai (third from right), President of KBank, and Mr. Apichart Chutrakul (fourth from right), Chief Executive Officer of Sansiri Public Company Limited,recently participated in a signing ceremony to appoint KBank as the underwriter for Sansiri PCL's unsecured debentures, No. 3/2017, totaling THB2 billion, with a 5-year term and the maturity date in 2022. The debentures carry an annual interest rate of 3.35 percent, which will be paid every three months throughout their term. Rated BBB+ by Thai Rating and Information Services Company Limited (TRIS), Sansiri debentures will be offered to the holders of every class of Sansiri debentures, before maturity expiration, during September 12-13, 2017, and to the general public during September 18-21, 2017. The minimum subscription is THB100,000 with subsequent multiples of THB100,000 each. Sansiri will use the proceeds from the issuance of debentures to purchase land for the company's new projects and/or as the working capital for its business operation.
