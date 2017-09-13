Photo Release: KBank is named underwriter for Sansiri debentures, No. 3/2017

Bangkok--13 Sep--KASIKORNBANK

At KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Predee Daochai (third from right), President of KBank, and Mr. Apichart Chutrakul (fourth from right), Chief Executive Officer of Sansiri Public Company Limited,recently participated in a signing ceremony to appoint KBank as the underwriter for Sansiri PCL's unsecured debentures, No. 3/2017, totaling THB2 billion, with a 5-year term and the maturity date in 2022. The debentures carry an annual interest rate of 3.35 percent, which will be paid every three months throughout their term. Rated BBB+ by Thai Rating and Information Services Company Limited (TRIS), Sansiri debentures will be offered to the holders of every class of Sansiri debentures, before maturity expiration, during September 12-13, 2017, and to the general public during September 18-21, 2017. The minimum subscription is THB100,000 with subsequent multiples of THB100,000 each. Sansiri will use the proceeds from the issuance of debentures to purchase land for the company's new projects and/or as the working capital for its business operation.