Photo Release: KBank teams up with Thai entities to hold a seminar on SME development in Myanmar.

Bangkok--15 Sep--KASIKORNBANK Mr. Pattanapong Tansomboon (third from right), KBank First Senior Vice President, and Mr. U Zaw Myint Maung (fourth from right), Chief Minister of Mandalay Region, jointly organized a seminar titled "Holistic Empowerment of SMEs: How Public and Private Sectors can join hands to develop SME Landscape" for more than 140 Myanmar's parliamentarians and senior-ranking officers. H.E. Mr. Jukr Boon-long (fifth from right), Thai Ambassador to Myanmar, was one of the honorary guests, while Mr. Nitid Manoonporn, President of Thai Credit Guarantee Corporation, and Mrs. Palarin Yamchinda, Acting Director General of the Office of SME Promotion, made the presentations at the seminar which took place recently in Mandalay, the Republic of the Union of Myanmar.

