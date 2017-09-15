Photo Release: SCB and TrueMoney expand public access to Thailand#s National e-payment system by jointly offering PromptPay Topup feature

Bangkok--15 Sep--Siam Commercial Bank Siam Commercial Bank in cooperative with TrueMoney Co., Ltd., an electronic payment service provider, to raise e-payment service standards to a higher level with the new "PromptPay Topup" feature.Responding to the Bank of Thailand's move to enhance PromptPay by adding an electronic wallet, the strategic partnership will give all people a convenient new option for financial services. Officially launching the service, Mrs. Pimolpa Santichok, senior executive vice president and head of SCB's Commercial Banking Solutions, and Mr. Tanyapong Thamavaranukupt, president of Ascend Money Co., Ltd., invite customers to top up TrueMoney e-Wallet PromptPay at SCB via three major channels, SCB Easy App, SCB Easy Net and ATMs 24 hours a day, starting from today onwards.

