Photo Release: KTC joins hands with Paragon Department Store in providing members maximum value through additional 20% discount every Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the month of September.

Bangkok--15 Sep--Krungthai Card

"KTC" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited by Mr. Nattasit Soontranu, Vice President – Credit Card Business, joins hands with major alliance, Paragon Department Store by Senior Marketing Manager, Miss Nonglak Lohamanop,in continuously providing privileges to credit card members. Members can redeem for additional 20% discount every Friday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the month of September simply when making transactions using KTC credit cards and the usage of KTC FOREVER REWARDS points equivalent to the amount of the transaction. Members are eligible to redeem KTC FOREVER REWARDS points for additional discount for any amount of rewards points and without a minimum purchase value. Redeem now at Paragon Department Store within September 2017.

Members who are interested may inquire with KTC Phone at 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th. To apply for a credit card, please visit a KTC Touch member service center location or accesshttp://bit.ly/2uPcS19.