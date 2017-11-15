RS unveils impressive results in Q3 with a whopping 300% growth in profits, with plans to move category

Bangkok--15 Nov--RS Public Company Limited

Mr Darm Nana, Chief Financial Officer of RS Public Company Limited, said that the company's overall performance 2017 is positive, generating growth for three consecutive quarters as expected despite the slow economy. In Q4, it is expected to keep making profits. In Q3, the company broke its records in every way - a net profit of 123.8 million baht, a 303% growth from the same period last year, an initial profit growth of 42.5% to 423.3 million baht, and a net revenue of 995.7 million baht, or a 50% growth from last year. This is due to the growth in revenue from Channel 8 thanks to its efficient cost management, while the company's health and beauty business grows by nearly 800% from the previous year and a great margin.

This quarter, health and beauty business continues to be the rising star, with Life Star leading the pack. The company uses its television and radio stations as sales channels, as well as expands its business online through www.shop1781.com and @Shop1781 on LINE SHOP, putting it at an advantageous point against its competitors. Meanwhile, the company continues to add more products, both its own in-house products and products from partners, resulting in significantly higher and higher revenue each month.

Additionally, its media business, led by Channel 8 which continues to be among the country's top 5, receives great feedback with skyrocketing prime time ratings. In the morning, Khui Khao Chao Chong 8 is a great magnet, and has the highest rating during weekends. In the evening, Khui Khao Yen Chong 8 is followed by Hanuman, a Bollywood series with more than 3 million viewers. Its nighttime dramas also see higher ratings, pulling up the overall prime time performance.

Q4 promises to be positive for the company, as the spending increases during the festive season. Life Star has prepared new products and promotional campaigns, while many new partners have expressed their interest in selling through ""1781"". In Q4, more than 20 new products will be released, taking the total number of new releases this year to 40. Meanwhile businesses also tend to spend more on advertising this time of year, which is good for Channel 8. AGB Nielsen Media Research unveils that new digital TV channels are doing better, and advertising spending in Q3 increased by 6% compared to the previous quarter. The channel is improving its news, sports, dramas and foreign series in order to maintain its ratings, while also expanding its viewership base nationwide in line with the recovery of the media industry.

""The company is going forward in full force in order to submit a request to the SET to move our company's category from media to commerce, thanks to our health and beauty business which is expected to grow 600% from last year and generates a bigger margin than other competitors in the market. Currently, our health and beauty business is the main earner of the company,"" said Darm.