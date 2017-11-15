WHAUP Announces the Commercial Operation of Gulf TS 3 and Plans to Launch 63.6 MW Power Plants in 2018-2019

Bangkok--15 Nov--Media Planner Consultants

WHA Utilities and Power PLC., or WHAUP disclosed that the Gulf TS3 Power Plant had commenced commercial operations at the beginning of November. ""Wisate Chungwatana"", CEO, revealed that the power business investment had completed launching 4 projects as planned, leading to the rise of the capacity to reach 478.4 MW of which 63.3 MW under construction and development and would completely commence commercial operations in 20118 – 2019.

Wisate Chungwatana Chief Executive Officer of WHA Utilities and Power PLC., or WHAUP, the provider of fully integrated utilities services for industries in Hemaraj Industrial Estates and Hemaraj Industrial Lands, including raw water, processed water, clarified water, wastewater treatment and power business in Thailand and overseas, disclosed that on November 1, 2017, the Company has commenced commercial operations (COD) of Gulf TS 3 Power Plant, a gas-fired cogeneration facility, which is the Small Power Producer or SPP. It is the joint venture between WHA Energy Co., Ltd. (a subsidiary, the Company holds 99.99% of shares) and Gulf MP Co., Ltd., with the shareholding of 25.01% and 74.99%, respectively.

The project has the has a contracted power capacity of 125 MW and a contracted steam capacity of 25 ton/hour located in Heamaraj Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate (HESIE), Pluakdaeng Sub-District, Rayong province.

Gulf TS3 power plant is the 4th of the joint venture between WHAUP and Gulf MP Co., Ltd. which achieved the COD in 2017 after the COD of Gulf VTP Power Plant, Gulf TS1 Power Plant, and Gulf TS2 Power Plant on May 16, 2017, July 8, 2017, and September 1, 2017, respectively.

Chief Executive Officer of WHA Utilities and Power PLC., or WHAUP said that currently, WHAUP had the commercially operated capacity of 478.4 MW equity (the 4 power plants mentioned above were included), and developing and under construction power plants with the capacity of 63.6 MW equity of which the COD is in 2018 – 2019.