Photo Release: ACMF Conference on Regional Connectivity for Sustainable Growth

Bangkok--17 Nov--SEC

Executives of ASEAN capital market regulators attended the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) Conference 2017 under the theme, ""Strengthening ASEAN Capital Market Connectivity,"" highlighting ACMF's concerted efforts towards regional collaboration for an interconnected, inclusive and resilient ASEAN capital market for sustainable regional growth, as set forth in the ACMF Vision 2025.

The conference was held in Kuala Lumpur on 8 November 2017. The attending executives of the 10 ASEAN capital market regulators (from left to right): Vietnam, Myanmar, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Malaysia , Singapore, Cambodia, Brunei Darussalam, and Lao PDR.