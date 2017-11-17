Photo Release: AEON Celebrate its 25th Anniversary with 250 Prize Giveaway Worth Over 19 million baht

Bangkok--17 Nov--Spark Communications

Mr. Kiyoyasu Asanuma (2nd from left), Managing Director of AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, together with Mr. Nuntawat Chotvijit (2nd from right), Director of Marketing, AEON Thana Sinsap (Thailand) Public Company Limited, has announced a special campaign for its 25th Anniversary by giving away 25 Cars as prizes. To celebrate and thank to AEON cardholders for their support over 25 years, special prizes includes 25 Toyota Yaris ATIV 1.2 S, 25 iPhones X 256 GB, and 200 Fifty-Satang gold necklaces. There are a total of 250 prizes worth over 19 million baht.

No register required, so customer eligible to join this campaign when AEON member card or credit cardholder spending, installment or cash withdrawal every 10,000 baht get 1 chance, new customer approved and active during promotion period or activate Your Cash function and withdraw cash as well as download and registration ""AEON THAI MOBILE"" application, will get X5 to win a prize. The special campaign will runs today until February 10th, 2018