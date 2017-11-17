Photo Release: PTT Kbank boost Thai SMEs through Huasenghong Dimsum franchises

Bangkok--17 Nov--PTT Mr.Suchat Ramarch, Executive Vice President, Retail Marketing, PTT Public Company Limited joined Mr.Pipavat Bhadranavik, First Senior Vice President, Kasikorn Bank in coordination to grant a finance support for Huasenghong Dimsum Franchise and help setting up sustainable Thai SMEs.

