Photo Release: PTT Kbank boost Thai SMEs through Huasenghong Dimsum franchises

Photo Release: PTT Kbank boost Thai SMEs through Huasenghong Dimsum franchisesStocks and Financial Services Press Releases Friday November 17, 2017 14:40
Mr.Suchat Ramarch, Executive Vice President, Retail Marketing, PTT Public Company Limited joined Mr.Pipavat Bhadranavik, First Senior Vice President, Kasikorn Bank in coordination to grant a finance support for Huasenghong Dimsum Franchise and help setting up sustainable Thai SMEs.
Latest Press Release
Executives of ASEAN capital market regulators attended the ASEAN Capital Markets Forum (ACMF) Conference 2017 under the theme, ""Strengthening ASEAN Capital Market Connectivity,"" highlighting ACMF's concerted efforts towards regional collaboration for...
MELBOURNE (S&P Global Ratings) Nov. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said it has lowered its long-term issuer credit rating on Tasmania-based MyState Bank Ltd. (MSB) to 'BBB-' from 'BBB' and its short-term issuer credit rating to 'A-3' from...
STOCKHOLM (S&P Global Ratings) Nov. 17, 2017--S&P Global Ratings today said that it has assigned its 'BBB-' long-term issue rating to the proposed Swedish krona-denominated tier-2 nondeferrable, subordinated notes of Islandsbanki hf...
Prudential Life Assurance (Thailand) Public Company Limited (PLT) has appointed Aman Kapoor as Chief Marketing Officer. As CMO, Aman will be responsible for leading the development and delivery of the commercial and customer marketing strategy to support...
Mr.Suchat Ramarch, Executive Vice President, Retail Marketing, PTT Public Company Limited joined Mr.Pipavat Bhadranavik, First Senior Vice President, Kasikorn Bank in coordination to grant a finance support for Huasenghong Dimsum Franchise and help...