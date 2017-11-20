Photo Release: KTC goes all out!! Receive up to 18% cash back for gasoline refills at 5 top purveyors.

Bangkok--20 Nov--Krungthai Card

Mrs. Pranaya Nithananon (center) Vice President – Credit Card Business, ""KTC"" or Krungthai Card Public Company Limited, collaborates with Ms. Pornthipa Tunthagadh (2nd from right) Vice President, Marketing Business Strategy and Planning, Bangchak Corporation Public Company Limited, Mr. Promsak Jaranyagorn (right) Assistant Vice President Marketing and Customer Relation Management, PTG Energy Public Company Limited and Mr. Marvee Simaroj (left) Deputy Managing Director, Operation, SUSCO Public Company Limited, in launching the ""Easy refills, maximum rewards with KTC credit cards"" special campaign. Members receive up to 18% cash back by making gasoline refills using KTC credit cards at 5 renowned gas stations, which includes, 1) Bangchak; 2) PT; 3) SUSCO; 4) Esso and 5) Caltex. The more frequent the refills, the more cash backs members will receive. Receive 12% cash back for the first refill, 14% cash back for the second and 18% cash back for the third. For every purchases of gas refills using KTC credit cards worth 100 baht with the usage of every 100 KTC FOREVER REWARDS points, members can redeem for up to 18% cash back (without restrictions on the number of redemption of cash backs). Members can register for the promotion via SMS simply by typing GAS followed by a space and 16 credit card digits to 061 384 5000 or register online at www.ktc.co.th/gascashback from November 1st, 2017 - January 31st, 2018.

For more information, please contact KTC PHONE 02 123 5000 or visit www.ktc.co.th, register for a credit card at any ""KTC TOUCH"" branches or click link: http://bit.ly/2skCwZ8