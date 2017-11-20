Chonburi Clean Energy has launched construction for the Waste-to-Energy Project in Thailand

Bangkok--20 Nov--MEDIA PLANNER CONSULTANT

Chonburi Clean Energy (CCE), a joint venture company established by WHA Utilities and Power Plc, Glow Energy Plc and SUEZ has given Marubeni of Japan the go ahead for the construction of a 8.63 -MW industrial-waste-to-energy power plant, to be built within the Hemaraj Chonburi Industrial Estate in the Chonburi Province in Thailand. Upon commissioning by end of 2019, CCE will provide 20-year operation and maintenance services of the plant to assist national government in its ambition to create circular economy and protect the environment by converting waste into green energy.

Mr. Wisate Chungwatana, CEO of WHA Utilities and Power Plc, said that: ""The project is expected to be completed by Q4 in 2019 with a total value of about 1.8 billion baht (or approximately 59 million US dollars). Equipped with high-standard waste-to-energy technologies, the plant will provide a safe and environmentally sustainable method for industrial waste disposal and help reduce the long-term problems associated with waste landfills.""

Mr. Brendan Wauters, CEO of Glow Group, said that the project's Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report was approved by Thailand's Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) on 9 October 2017. CCE will ensure that the construction work, which will take 24 months to complete, will follow the EIA strictly. The CCE waste-to-energy power plant is a project that will support Thailand's energy policies, which put an emphasis on alternative energy, and is also fully aligned with Glow's strategy to focus exclusively on low-carbon opportunities when considering new investments.

Ms. Marie-Ange Debon, SUEZ Group Deputy CEO in charge of the International Division says, ""As a leading player of circular economy, we are very happy to be able to contribute to Thailand's environmental development. I'm sure SUEZ international expertise and world-class standards will set a new benchmark for Thailand's industrial waste management industry. Our goal is to bring our innovative solutions, specialty and management expertise to Thailand for helping the local government to build livable cities by converting waste into renewable local resources, while avoiding CO2 emission.""