Photo Release: KBank Partners with PTT to Finance Franchisees of Well-Known Yaowarat Dim Sum Restaurant

Bangkok--20 Nov--KASIKORNBANK Recently, at the KBank Phahon Yothin Building, Mr. Pipavat Bhadranavik, left , KBank First Senior Vice President, and Mr. Suchat Ramarch, right, PTT Executive Vice President for retail marketing, led a press conference on K-SME Franchise Credit loans to be granted to Hua Seng Hong Dim Sum franchise investors. Loans will be available for up to 70 percent of the investment value, and offer a maximum of up to six years to pay it off. Further details on these franchises may be obtained from PTT PCL., Tel. 02-537-3030, or via the PTT Call Center number, Tel. 1365.

