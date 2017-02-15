Improving data center performance at the University Hospital Basel with MNS-Up solution

Bangkok--15 Feb--ABB At the University Hospital Basel all patient information is stored digitally in the hospital's data center. It is essential that the facility's electrical infrastructure is the best that it can be – lives depend on it. The hospital decided to implement ABB's MNS-Up solution, which provides the data center with power distribution and UPS in a single, compact system. With the number of patients increasing every year, but limited space to expand, MNS®-Up's modular and scalable design allows the data center to increase in power but not in size, and ensures backup power is available whenever it's needed, so vital patient data is always at hand. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Sz-Cqrvwyjo

