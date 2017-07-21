Do you know new repellent technology INSECT SHIELD was now launched in Thailand

Do you know new repellent technology INSECT SHIELD was now launched in ThailandFood and Healthcare Press Releases Friday July 21, 2017 13:50
INSECT SHIELD was developed in USA since 1996 at a request by US Military to terminate Lyme Disease brought by Ticks. As a result of 7 years testing and experiments, now US Army and Marine adopts INSECT SHIELD technology to their uniforms.
