Do you know new repellent technology INSECT SHIELD was now launched in Thailand

INSECT SHIELD was developed in USA since 1996 at a request by US Military to terminate Lyme Disease brought by Ticks. As a result of 7 years testing and experiments, now US Army and Marine adopts INSECT SHIELD technology to their uniforms.

INSECT SHIELD repellent technology is effective for Mosquito, Ticks, Lice, Ant and Midget.
INSECT SHIELD repellent has big advantages on PORTABILITY and DURABILITY, with SAFE repellent component to be used for babies, little kids and pregnant women.
For more technical information, please visit our website.
https://insectshieldthailand.wordpress.com/
In 2017 March, INSECT SHIELD® repellent gears came to Thailand to struggle with Dengue fever, Zika virus, and Malaria caused by Mosquito.
Currently, Dengue fever is wide spreading in northern part of Thailand.
Please always go out with INSECT SHIELD.

