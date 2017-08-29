Photo Release: Better vision for the poor

Bangkok--29 Aug--TRSC International LASIK Center Dr. Sukanda Swasdibutra, a refractive surgery specialist at TRSC International LASIK Center accepted the donation of new eye glasses from Khun Siritorn Greewong, the owner of M.S. Gems on behalf of TRSC International LASIK Center. The new eye glasses will be given to the under-privileged in need of clearer vision. The event took place at TRSC International LASIK Center, 6th floor U Chu Liang Building recently.

