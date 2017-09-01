Medical Devices ASEAN 2018 all set to launch Thailand as the emerging hub of medical and healthcare industry in ASEAN

Bangkok--1 Sep--IMPACT Exhibition Management

Medical Devices ASEAN (MDA) 2018, the international exhibition and congress on medical devices, technologies, services and general healthcare, all set to feature more than 100 international companies exhibiting a full range of cutting-edge medical devices and services, including the latest surgery products; laboratory equipment; orthopedic devices; orthotics and disability aids; imaging and diagnostics; radiotherapy; and general equipment and supplies. MDA 2018 will take place at Hall 1, IMPACT Exhibition Center, Bangkok, Thailand from 11 – 13 July 2018.

Thailand shows potential in preparing the country as a major Asian medical hub

Thailand offers opportunities for medical companies looking to enter the Asian markets. The market size of medical equipment in Thailand is anticipated to expand by 10% from 48 billion THB in 2016 to 58 billion THB in 2018. In 2015, imports of medical device increased 10.8% and exports of medical device increased 8.5%, reflecting the stable progress in Thailand's healthcare sector. Thailand's medical device market has grown due to several factors. The rising number of medical tourists and the improvement of the living standards in Thailand, coupled with the government's efforts to develop Thailand into a top medical destination, have led to improvement in this field.

MDA 2018 fully supported by local government and private organizations

Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager, IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., shared "IMPACT is fully committed to creating the most comprehensive platform for medical devices, technologies, services and general healthcare industries, under the theme of "Building the Future of Healthcare". A series of academic conferences through the MDA Congress, delivering Continuing Medical Education (CME), a compulsory educational course for practicing healthcare professionals conducted by the Radiological Society of Thailand; the Association of Medical Technologists of Thailand under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Princess Soamsawali; and the Nurses' Association of Thailand under the Royal Patronage of Her Royal Highness the Princess Mother, are in the works, along with other seminars from industry experts, including the Ministry of Public Health Thailand, Thai Association for Medical Instrumentation and Thai Medical Device Technology Industry Association for healthcare professionals."

Engaging dynamic activities for healthcare professionals to experience

Mr. Loy added, "MDA is also featuring First-hand Innovative Technology – FIT Talk, where exhibitors can showcase their state-of-the-art innovation and live demonstrations. Visitors have the opportunity to operate the equipment and/or navigate systems, assisted by the service providers. In addition, the MDA Buyer Program offers business matching opportunities where exhibitors can connect with specially selected buyers, via pre-scheduled meetings."

For more details, please contact Ms. Nicha Akaramethakul (Nay) Tel. +66 (0) 2833 5290. Visit the website at www.medicaldevicesasean.com.