แพคเกจตรวจสุขภาพหัวใจ Know your heart

กรุงเทพฯ--15 ก.ย.--แมสคอท คอมมิวนิเคชั่น โรงพยาบาลหัวใจกรุงเทพ ขอเชิญชวนคุณๆ ร่วมดูแลหัวใจในวันหัวใจโลก World Heart Day 2017 ด้วย "แพคเกจตรวจสุขภาพหัวใจ Know your heart" อาทิ Superior Heart Screening ราคา 7,900 บาท Executive Heart Screening ราคา 30,000 บาท และ Aneurysm Screening ประเมินความเสี่ยงโรคหลอดเลือดแดงโป่งพอง ราคา 6,300 บาท เนื่องจากโรคหัวใจและหลอดเลือดพบเป็นสาเหตุที่คร่าชีวิตผู้คนเป็นอันดันต้นๆ ของโลก จึงอยากชวนคุณมาร่วมดูแลหัวใจ เพราะเราเชื่อว่าการเปลี่ยนแปลงเล็กๆ สร้างพลังอันยิ่งใหญ่ที่แตกต่าง ให้พลังใจของคุณสร้างแรงบันดาลใจให้ผู้คนนับล้านทั่วโลก เพื่อสุขภาพใจที่แข็งแรง ตั้งแต่วันนี้ – 31 ตุลาคม 2560 สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ Call Center โทร.1719

