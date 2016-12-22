Photo Release: PTTEP receives Sustainability Report Award for 4 consecutive years

Bangkok--22 Dec--PTTEP

PTT Exploration and Production Public Company Limited (PTTEP), represented by Susama Pitakuldilog (left), Sustainability Strategy Manager, received Sustainability Report Award 2016 in the Outstanding category from Oranuch Apisaksirikul, Director of the Boards of Thai Listed Companies Association. The Award Presentation Ceremony was organized by Thai Listed Companies Association (TLCA), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Thaipat Institute, at the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

PTTEP has been granted Sustainability Report Award for 4 consecutive years for its outstanding information disclosure emphasis on environment, social and governance (ESG), which employ Sustainability Reporting Guideline: Oil and Gas Sector Supplement (OGSS) of the Global Reporting Initiative's (GRI) G4 Guidelines Core Level, an internationally recognized approach.