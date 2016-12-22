New Years Eve At No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House Bangkok

General Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 12:28
Bangkok--22 Dec--Cape and Kantary Hotels

31 December 2016 from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., let's welcome the coming New Year at No.43 Italian Bistro, Cape House Bangkok. A time to celebrate with a superb set dinner prepared and presented with Italian flair and panache. You will wish that every day could be New Year's Eve!

Enjoy this tantalising culinary experience for 1,600++ Baht per person.
More details are available from Cape House, Bangkok on tel: 02-658-7444, or by visiting our website at:www.capecollection.com

