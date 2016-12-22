A Special Year-end Campaign by OISHI! OISHI Eaterium as the First Japanese Restaurant under the Concept Taste Taking You to Japan

Bangkok--22 Dec--Polyplus PR

OISHI, King of Japanese food will launch a year-end campaign to let customers have an endless Japanese dining experience under the name "OISHI Eaterium", a new definition of the first Japanese restaurant in Thailand which provides high quality and fresh raw materials from the origin as well as being created meticulously by skillful chefs so that every bite is delicious and lives up its name "OISHI" guaranteed by a leader in Japanese dishes.

Sam-Paisarn Aowsathaporn, Executive Vice President of Food Division, OISHI Group Public Co., Ltd. said, "As for the business operation in 2017, to meet fierce competition and diverse and specific demands of consumers, "OISHI" has adjusted its proactive strategies and the image of Japanese eateries, a chain of OISHI to become more modern as well as developed and created products and services to serve customers in an unexpected form. OISHI is also pioneering new locations to reach consumers more precisely. A latest phenomenon of a new definition of the first Japanese restaurant in Thailand "OISHI EATERIUM" will let customers enjoy excellent Japanese cuisine made of outstanding materials and innovative ingredients integrated by Japanese culture under the three-component concept of "EAT-EXPLORE-PREMIUM" as if they were in Japan. The customers will perceive excellent Japanese cuisine cooked with superior raw materials through the innovative creation of a unique Japanese eating culture. In addition, they will appreciate and have the first experience in wonderful Japanese cuisine from the five senses of sight, taste, smell, sound and touch that allows them to try, cook and touch a Japanese style menu scrupulously cooked by expert chefs so that it becomes a special meal. The restaurant has launched the first branch in Thailand at the 7th floor, Central Plaza Grand, Rama 9 Road, followed by Seacon Square, Srinakarin and other branches in 2017".

"OISHI EATERIUM" is decorated and presented in a different model of Yatai as if you walked in a delicacy area in Japan surrounded by tens of sidewalk food shops with a good atmosphere providing an impressive experience through eight superb zones: (1) Sushi & Sashimi (2) Temaki (3) Kushikatsu & Yakitori (4) Soup, Salad & Chawanmushi (5) Teppanyaki (6) Main dish - excellent international menu (7) Kakigori & Sweeto - Japanese style shaved ice and dessert dishes (8) Cafe - coffee and beverages zones offering a total of 88 selected yummy items.

A barcode will be scanned by customers to order special menus in each zone by selecting favorite items from the list on the monitor and specifying the number of dishes. Then, the cooked ones will be served at your table. Moreover, there will be a live show of "fillet" and "Teppanyaki" four rounds a day – 12.00, 12.30, 18.00 and 18.30 hrs. to make customers have a Japanese dining savoir-faire in premium and fresh ingredients at the origin. It will be daily opened from 11.00 to 22.00 hrs. at only one net price 659 baht per person for one hour and 45 minutes.

You can indulge with a good meal as if you were taken to Japan at "OISHI EATERIUM", a new definition of the first Japanese restaurant in Thailand at 7th floor, Central Plaza Grand, Rama 9 Road.