Bangkok--22 Dec--Chom PR

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited (IVL) will host the RECO Young Designer Competition 2017, a competition, which invites young people to design creative products using recycled materials under the ECOFIT theme. This year is special as it will bring back the winners from 2011-2016 to compete in order to find the "Champ of Champs." The top three winners will get to showcase their creative designs at ELLE Fashion Week 2017.

For the latest updates of the RECO Young Designer Competition 2017, please visit: www.facebook.com/recoyoungdesigner or www.indoramaventures.com/RECO