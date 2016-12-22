A Spectacular New Years Eve Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong

Bangkok--22 Dec--Cape and Kantary Hotels

31 December 2016 from 8 p.m. until late. Get closer to the moon and have one of the best views of Rayong this New Year by dining at our open air rooftop restaurant. Enjoy a complimentary welcome cocktail upon arrival and a superb New Year's Eve six-course set dinner at California Steak Restaurant, Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong. Relax while being serenaded by our house band and sip a glass of champagne to welcome in 2017! This exciting culinary experience is yours for only 1,500 Baht net per person. Children under 12 years old receive a 50% discount.

For more information, please contact Kameo Grand Hotel, Rayong at Tel: 038-621-626 or visit the website at: www.kameocollection.com