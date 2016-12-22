Christmas New Year Festivities at Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok

Bangkok--22 Dec--Shangri-La Hotel, Bangkok Start your holiday week off right with our favorite part of it all, Festive Feasting! Saturday, 24 December 2016 Horizon Cruise An international festive buffet aboard the Horizon Adults: 4,400 baht Salathip A truly unique Christmas experience with a Thai set menuAdults: 3,800 baht NEXT2 Cafe A spectacular around the world buffet dinner Adults: 4,400 baht Volti ristorante & bar A festive feast of an Italian set menu Adults: 3,900 baht Saturday, 31 December 2016 Poolside Gala Dinner Embark on a lavish affair with a cocktail reception. You will then be escorted to your table to enjoy Chef MarcCibrowius' imaginative culinary buffet. Enjoy live shows celebrating "Romance on the River". Adults: 13,000 baht Salathip A delectable 7-course Prix Fixe menu created by our Salathip Chef Suttaporn Adults: 7,888 baht NEXT2 Cafe Sample enticing flavoursfrom around the globe NEXT2 Terrace: 9,888 baht Indoor Dining: 7,888 baht Horizon Cruise A sumptuous buffet a festive countdown party, live band and a champagne toast Adults: 8,888 baht Festive Hampers & Goodies Add sparkle to your family, friends or clients with selected house-made festive delights. Available from now until 5 January2017. For reservations, please call 0 2236 7777 or email restaurants.slbk@shangri-la.com

