Photo Release: Wacoal donates Bt5 million for establishment of breast cancer centre at Khon Kaen Hospital

Photo Release: Wacoal donates Bt5 million for establishment of breast cancer centre at Khon Kaen HospitalGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 14:43
Thamarat Chokwatana (centre), President and Vice Executive Chairman of ICC International Plc, and Boondee Amnuayskul (second left), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Thai Wacoal Plc, recently represented the Wacoal Pink Ribbon breast cancer awareness campaign to present a fund of five million baht to Vajiravej Vitayalai Chalermprakiert Foundation for the foundation of a breast cancer centre at Khon Kaen Hospital for the treatment of breast cancer patients in the north-eastern region. The fund was received by Prof. Supakorn Rojananin (third left), President of International College of Surgeons,Thailand ,in the presence of Wacoal's executives at ICC International Plc.
