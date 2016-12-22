Photo Release: Wacoal donates Bt5 million for establishment of breast cancer centre at Khon Kaen Hospital

Bangkok--22 Dec--DC Consultants and Marketing Communications Thamarat Chokwatana (centre), President and Vice Executive Chairman of ICC International Plc, and Boondee Amnuayskul (second left), Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Thai Wacoal Plc, recently represented the Wacoal Pink Ribbon breast cancer awareness campaign to present a fund of five million baht to Vajiravej Vitayalai Chalermprakiert Foundation for the foundation of a breast cancer centre at Khon Kaen Hospital for the treatment of breast cancer patients in the north-eastern region. The fund was received by Prof. Supakorn Rojananin (third left), President of International College of Surgeons,Thailand ,in the presence of Wacoal's executives at ICC International Plc. In picture from left 1. Sompong Rasameetham, Executive Director, Thai Wacoal Plc. 2. Boondee Amnuayskul, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Thai Wacoal Plc 3. Prof.Supakorn Rojananin, President, International College of Surgeons,Thailand 4. Thamarat Chokwatana, President and Vice Executive Chairman, ICC International Plc 5. Worathep Assavakasem, Vice President for Wacoal Products, ICC International Plc 6. Natcharinthorn Pongsupachintapa, Executive Director, Thai Wacoal Plc. 7. Vanni Tantrasettee, Project Manager, Wacoal Pink Ribbon

Latest Press Release

