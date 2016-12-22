Eastern University signs MoU with AIT

Bangkok--22 Dec--Asian Institute of Technology

Eastern University, Sri Lanka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) for furthering academic collaboration. The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor of Eastern University, Dr. Thangamuthu Jayasingam, and the AIT President, Prof. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai on 8 December 2016.

Signing the agreement, Dr. Jayasingam remarked that the academic partnership with AIT will focus on curriculum development, faculty and staff exchange, consultancy, capacity building, and academic and research programs. He added that the first batch of participants from Eastern University will join AIT for capacity building in the first quarter of 2017. "We hope to have six batches of training programs at AIT in 2017," Dr. Jayasingam said.

Welcoming Dr. Jayasingam, Prof. Worsak remarked that AIT will be happy to serve as a mentor in curriculum development.

Eastern University commenced operations in 1981 as Batticaloa University College, and it became a university in 1986. From 150 students in 1981, it has around 4,700 students, the Vice-Chancellor added.

AIT was represented by Prof. Worsak, Prof. Sivanappan Kumar, Vice President for Academic Affair; Prof. C Visvanathan and Dr. Abdul Salam of School of Environment, Resources and Development (SERD); Dr. Jonathan Shaw and Mr. Fazle Karim of AIT Extension; and Mr. Shawn Kelly and Ms. Carol Guzman of the Office of External Relations (OEXR).

More details about Eastern University are available at this link: http://www.esn.ac.lk/