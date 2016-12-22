Eastern University signs MoU with AIT

Eastern University signs MoU with AITGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 13:45
Eastern University, Sri Lanka has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) for furthering academic collaboration. The MoU was signed by the Vice Chancellor of Eastern University, Dr. Thangamuthu Jayasingam, and the AIT President, Prof. Worsak Kanok-Nukulchai on 8 December 2016.
Signing the agreement, Dr. Jayasingam remarked that the academic partnership with AIT will focus on curriculum development, faculty and staff exchange, consultancy, capacity building, and academic and research programs. He added that the first batch of participants from Eastern University will join AIT for capacity building in the first quarter of 2017. "We hope to have six batches of training programs at AIT in 2017," Dr. Jayasingam said.
AIT was represented by Prof. Worsak, Prof. Sivanappan Kumar, Vice President for Academic Affair; Prof. C Visvanathan and Dr. Abdul Salam of School of Environment, Resources and Development (SERD); Dr. Jonathan Shaw and Mr. Fazle Karim of AIT Extension; and Mr. Shawn Kelly and Ms. Carol Guzman of the Office of External Relations (OEXR).
