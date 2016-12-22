CHATRIUM HOTEL ROYAL LAKE YANGON CELEBRATES ITS CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING CEREMONY DONATION AND JINGLE MINGLE TOURISM NETWORKING

General Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 14:26
Bangkok--22 Dec--Chatrium Hotels and Residences

Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon held a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony & Donation and Jingle & Mingle Tourism Networking to mark the beginning of this joyous season. The program of events were as follows.

6:15 pm GM's speech
6:30 pm Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony
6:35 pm Christmas Choir by Chatrium's Associates and Children from Mary Chapman and St. Barnabas Catholic Church
6:55 pm Donation at the Lobby
7:00 pm Dinner with Live Music at The Grand Ballroom

The evening started with an opening speech from General Manager Ms. May Myat Mon Win to welcome this joyous season with warm heartfelt thanks from Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon to the assembled diplomats, business partners, invited guests, media and associates. The event continued with the lighting of the Christmas tree at the hotel lobby. The hotel invited children from Mary Chapman School and St. Barnabas Catholic Church to gather with the beautiful associates from Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon for carol singing and the event continued with cheerfully festive and joyous Christmas songs. After the carol singing, Chatrium Hotel Royal Lake Yangon made a donation to Mary Chapman School and St. Barnabas Church. A joyous cocktail dinner followed at The Grand Ballroom with free-flow wine, Myanmar beer and soft drinks from F&N Myanmar accompanied by live music.

To welcome this joyous Christmas, the Lobby Lounge is offering Christmas goodies starting from 1st of December and The Emporia Restaurant will present a Christmas Gala Dinner on the 24th and 25th of December.
Christmas goodies are available at the Lobby Lounge from 1st of December to 31st December 2016 including:

Special Orders are being accepted for Roasted Turkey (5~6 kg) – US$ 130.00 nett; Christmas Cake (1 lb) US$ 15.00 nett; Christmas Log Cake (1 lb) US$ 15.00 nett (Chocolate/Vanilla/Coffee); Stollen Bread US$ 10.00 nett per slice; Christmas Cookies (1 box 250 g) US$ 4.00 nett and Christmas Fruit Cake (1 lb) US$ 15.00 nett *All orders must be placed one day in advance.

The Emporia Restaurant will present a Christmas Gala Dinner on 24th and 25th of December 2016 at US$ 45.00 nett per person featuring an International Buffet with roasted turkey and many more festive dishes together with complimentary free-flow selected drinks.

Chatrium will also celebrate a "Viva Las Vegas" New Year's Eve Party on 31st December from 7 p.m. onwards at Ngapali Pool Garden. Tickets are available for First Class at US$ 120 per person and Premium Class at US$ 140 per person. The party will include an International Buffet Dinner with free -flow wine, beer and soft drinks. For tickets, please contact 95 1 544 500 Ext: 6612 or email sales.chry@chatrium.com.

For more information to celebrate your festive season, please contact the Lobby Lounge on 951 544500 Ext 6221 or Emporia Restaurant on 951 544500 Ext 6253 orfb.chry@chatrium.com

