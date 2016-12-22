WELCOME 2017 WITH A SPECTACULAR FESTIVE CELEBRATION AT AMARI PHUKET

WELCOME 2017 WITH A SPECTACULAR FESTIVE CELEBRATION AT AMARI PHUKETGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 16:15
Amari Phuket invites guests to visit our two restaurants, Rim Talay and La Gritta, to celebrate the festive season on 24 and 31 December 2016. The fabulous weather at Patong Beach, the most famous beach in Phuket, during the peak season is perfect for an outdoor party and for getting ready to welcome 2017. Guests will have a fun and memorable night.
Enjoy all the excitement and enchantment of a traditional Christmas under a starlit sky in the beautiful surroundings of Amari Phuket. The chefs work tirelessly for the dining pleasure of the guests. The buffet extravaganza contains a range of traditional delicacies, including an array of the finest Phuket seafood choices. Get together with the family to have a wonderful night out with a live band, a DJ, carol singers, and Christmas fun and celebration. A glass of festive beverage will be ready to welcome you as you are greeted by Santa and his helpers.
Enjoy the magic of Christmas while taking in the delightful views across Patong Bay over a five-course set dinner specially prepared by Chef Patrizia Battolu, our eminent Italian chef. Following a welcome glass of home-made festive beverage, La Gritta provides the perfect spot to enjoy the holiday season, and is ideal for an intimate table for two or for dining with family and friends. Of course, the celebrations would not be complete without hearing and singing the traditional Christmas carols. The five-course set Christmas gala dinner includes a glass of festive beverage upon arrival. Santa and his helpers will be on hand to greet all the children.
Join the music, dancing and fun of New Year's Eve under the stars on a beautifully themed evening at the celebration held by Rim Talay's poolside. Featuring a spectacular gala dinner complete with a truly wonderful array of international and Asian delicacies, the executive chef and his team have prepared a true feast offering a fine selection of festive beverages, along with a packed programme of music from all eras to complete the night. Guests will be treated to a traditional Thai cultural show, cabaret show, and live performance by a band and a DJ. This is a party not to be missed. Come along and welcome 2017 in style!
The La Gritta team invites guests to enjoy a premier selection of their very finest festive dishes, all showcased in an exclusive five-course set menu. Celebrate precious moments with friends and family as Chef Patrizia Battolu presents a beguiling selection of premium delicacies that include king scallops, culatello ham, cèpes mushrooms, Australian veal tenderloin or monkfish. The meals will all be served at La Gritta's luxuriously appointed terrace, allowing diners to enjoy Patong's most spectacular beachfront scenery. After dinner, the guests will be escorted to the Rim Talay Pool Bar to dance beneath the stars until the stroke of midnight to welcome 2017.
