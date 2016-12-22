Send off 2016 at the NYE Miami Pool Party at Novotel Bangkok Platinum Pratunam!General Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 12:46
Get that year-end beach feeling while you're in the center of town with Novotel Bangkok Platinum's last pool party of 2016! This December 31st, come in your beach best and prepare to get wet at the "Miami Beach"-themed pool party at BAR9 Beer Garden on the 9th Floor. From 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm, let loose and enjoy the infinity pool, sweeping Bangkok city views and show off your best moves with fantastic beats from DJ Gift (OKB) and DJ Hannya. These two pro DJs will keep you on your feet with great music all throughout the party til the sun sets and beyond! At only THB 300 net per person, the entry ticket includes one free drink.
