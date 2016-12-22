New Years Eve At Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong

Bangkok--22 Dec--Cape & Kantary Hotels

31 December 2016 from 8 p.m. until late. Usher in 2017 with majestic bang! Our New Year's Eve Party will include a welcome cocktail served at No.43 Italian Bistro, Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong with live light music from 8.30 p.m. onwards a sensational Buffet Dinner of Thai and International specialities served with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, a lucky draw with fantastic prizes, for only 950 Baht net per person. Children under 12 years old receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong, on tel: 038-804-844, or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com.