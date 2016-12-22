New Years Eve At Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong

General Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 16:15
Bangkok--22 Dec--Cape & Kantary Hotels

31 December 2016 from 8 p.m. until late. Usher in 2017 with majestic bang! Our New Year's Eve Party will include a welcome cocktail served at No.43 Italian Bistro, Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong with live light music from 8.30 p.m. onwards a sensational Buffet Dinner of Thai and International specialities served with a complimentary glass of sparkling wine, a lucky draw with fantastic prizes, for only 950 Baht net per person. Children under 12 years old receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong, on tel: 038-804-844, or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com.

Latest Press Release

LUISS Business School in Italy Launches the Project GROW - Generating Real Opportunities for Women: to Enhance Female Leadership

LUISS Business School introduced GROW Project- Generating Real Opportunities for Women , initiative addressed to all the female students of LUISS Business School in Rome (Italy) which once more involves the school in strategic projects for the...

A Special Year-end Campaign by OISHI! OISHI Eaterium as the First Japanese Restaurant under the Concept Taste Taking You to Japan

OISHI, King of Japanese food will launch a year-end campaign to let customers have an endless Japanese dining experience under the name "OISHI Eaterium", a new definition of the first Japanese restaurant in Thailand which provides high quality and fresh...

Photo Release: Prepared for the Real World

Miss Prapassorn Suphab, Assistant Vice President - Organization Development and Communications Division, on behalf of Haier Thailand, and an alumnus was recently invited to be a guest lecturer in the topic of "Graduate Skills Needed by the Market" for...

Public Debt Outstanding Report as of October 31, 2016

Mr. Theeraj Athanavanich, Deputy Director General, Acting for Bond Market Advisorof Public Debt Management Office, reported that Thailand's public debt outstanding as ofOctober 31, 2016 was at 5,985,175.01 million Baht (42.71 % of GDP). The total debt...

New Years Eve At Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong

31 December 2016 from 8 p.m. until late. Usher in 2017 with majestic bang! Our New Year's Eve Party will include a welcome cocktail served at No.43 Italian Bistro, Kantary Bay Hotel, Rayong with live light music from 8.30 p.m. onwards a sensational...

Related Topics

Kantary Bay Hotel Rayong No.43 Italian Bistro Kantary Bay Hotel Italian Bistro New Year?s Eve Kantary Bay sensation COCKTAILS COCKTAIL december