New Years Eve and Welcome 2017 under The Stars At Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

Bangkok--22 Dec--Cape & Kantary Hotels

California Steak Restaurant Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to ring in 2017 with a divine buffet dinner. A spectacular spread of delectable food, refreshment and merriment will be on hand for you and your friends to enjoy. And to make things more festive everyone who attends gets a free glass of wine to really get the party started. Enjoy this wonderful evening for only 750++ Baht per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.

More details are available from Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi on: 037-282-699 or by visiting our website at:www.kantarycollection.com.