New Years Eve and Welcome 2017 under The Stars At Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi

New Years Eve and Welcome 2017 under The Stars At Kantary Hotel, KabinburiGeneral Press Releases Thursday December 22, 2016 15:48
California Steak Restaurant Kantary Hotel, Kabinburi invites you to ring in 2017 with a divine buffet dinner. A spectacular spread of delectable food, refreshment and merriment will be on hand for you and your friends to enjoy. And to make things more festive everyone who attends gets a free glass of wine to really get the party started. Enjoy this wonderful evening for only 750++ Baht per person. Children under 12 receive a 50% discount.
